China endorses Russia’s stance, ready for peaceful solution to Ukraine crisis — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, December 30. /TASS/. Chinese authorities approve of Russia’s position, which does not reject a peaceful way of settling the Ukrainian crisis, President Xi Jinping said on Friday during a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have drawn attention to the fact that the Russian side has never ruled out the possibility of settling the conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic talks. China welcomes such a position," Xi Jinping said, cited by CCTV.

Peace talks cannot always go smoothly, the Chinese President said. "However, one should not slacken efforts, peace will eventually come," he noted.

Beijing will continue to take an objective position on the Ukrainian issue and play a constructive role in its settlement, Xi added.