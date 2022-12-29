Ukrainian missile falls on Belarusian territory — BelTA

MINSK, December 29. /TASS/. A Ukrainian missile launched with an S-300 system fell on Belarusian territory Thursday morning, the BelTA news agency said.

The incident occurred between 10:00 and 11:00. President Alexander Lukashenko was promptly briefed on what happened.

According to the agency, the investigators are pursuing two lines of inquiry: it was a stray missile like the one involved in a similar incident in Poland recently or the missile was shot down by the country’s air defenses.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry has told TASS it would refrain from comment for the time being. Specialists from the Investigative Committee, the Interior Ministry and the Defense Ministry are examining the scene. There have been no immediate reports of casualties.