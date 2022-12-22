German intel officer detained on suspicion of working for Russia — prosecutor’s office

BERLIN, December 22. /TASS/. German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) officer Karsten L. has been detained in Berlin on suspicion of collaborating with Russian intelligence agencies, the office of the Public Prosecutor General in Karlsruhe said in a statement on Thursday.

"In 2022, he sent some information to a Russian intelligence agency, which he had obtained during the course of his professional activities," the statement reads.

Searches were conducted in his apartment and office. The man was detained "on suspicion of high treason," the prosecutor’s office added.

According to the Die Welt newspaper, "a number of other BND officers" are also under suspicion but no one else was detained.