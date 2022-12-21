UN wants to see peace in Ukraine — UN spokesman about Patriot systems for Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, December 21. /TASS/. The United Nations would like to see an end to the conflict in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on Wednesday when asked whether the UN chief views the handover of the Patriot missile defense systems to Ukraine by the United States as an escalation of the conflict.

"We would like to see peace in Ukraine in the framework of the international law and the UN Charter. We have seen this conflict escalate, we have seen more and more people suffer. We would like to see end to the conflict within the parameters of the UN Charter. You can do the math from now on," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that Patriot missile defense systems would be sent to Ukraine.