Kiev Mayor confirms explosions in two districts

KIEV, December 19. /TASS/. Several explosions were heard on Monday morning in Kiev’s Shevchenkovsky and Solomensky districts, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klichko reported.

"A couple of explosions rocked the capital’s Solomensky and Shevchenkovsky districts. All services are working on sites," he wrote on his Telegram channel, noting that he would add details later.

On Monday morning, Ukrainian media outlets reported that explosions sounded in Kiev twice in one hour. An air raid alert was declared in Kiev at 02:56 Moscow time lasting for over three hours. Mere minutes after it was lifted, a new air raid alert followed. A number of Kiev’s districts lost power and there were reports of a fire breaking out.