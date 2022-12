MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. A business jet has sent a distress signal several minutes after the takeoff from Yerevan to Moscow, according to Flightradar24, a flight tracker.

The Hawker 800A jet took off from Yerevan at 17:40 Moscow time and sent a distress signal a couple minutes later, when it was flying over Azerbaijan.

The plane continues its flight and is expected to land at Moscow’s Vnukovo at 21:52 Moscow time. No further details are available.