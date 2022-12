KIEV, December 17. /TASS/. Air raid warnings were issued in four Ukrainian regions on Saturday night, according to the ‘Air Raid Alert Map of Ukraine’ resource.

Air raid alerts were introduced in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkov Regions.

Warnings have also been issued in the Kiev-controlled areas of the Zaporozhye and Donetsk regions.