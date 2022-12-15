Gift received by Polish police chief in Ukraine explodes near his office — Ministry

WARSAW, December 15. /TASS/. A gift, received by the chief commander of Polish police in Ukraine, detonated near his office, lightly injuring the commandant, the Polish Interior Ministry said Thursday.

"A gift, which the police commander received during his working visit to Ukraine on December 11-12 this year, detonated," the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, the commander met with top brass of the Ukrainian police and emergency services.

"The gift was presented by the head of one of Ukrainian agencies," the Ministry underscored.

The commander sustained light injuries in the incident and was put under medical observation. A civilian police employee also sustained light injuries.

"The Polish side contacted the Ukrainian side and requested to provide relevant explanations," the Ministry said, adding that the case is being investigated by Polish security agencies and prosecution.

On Thursday morning, the RMF radio reported an incident in the police deparment building without providing any details. Eyewitnesses reported a powerful explosion. A collapsed ceiling was reported.