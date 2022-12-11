Serbian PM calls on EU to do its job in Kosovo

BELGRADE, December 11. /TASS/. Serbian Prime Minster Ana Brnabic has called on the Quint nations (the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy) and the European Union not to indulge in removing barricades but rather try to understand why they have been erected and begin to do their job.

"Apparently, the Quint, along with the EU JosepBorrell say that barricades in the north of Kosovo and Metohija must be removed as they are illegal," she wrote on her Twitter account. "Interestingly, they aren't so vocal about the illegality of arresting Serbs, <…> or when the Brussels Agreement is breached by Kosovar police entering Serb-majority municipalities in the North armed with rifles/long barrels."

According to Brnabic, attacks on Serbs have increased by 50% since Albin Kurti came to power in Kosovo.

She emphasized that people on the barricades are "voicing their protests, and they are doing it peacefully." In her words, this "the only way for them to be heard, unfortunately, is on the barricades."

"The barricades are not simply showing their discontent and despair, and they are there not only because their basic human rights are endangered, but they are ALSO protecting the Brussels Agreement which you have signed and whose implementation the EU is supposed to guarantee," she wrote. "The barricades are a call for peace and ALSO call for action by international community to start doing its job!"

"So, yes, help Kurti remove the barricades and, along with him, you will be removing all that has left of your authority and credibility," she added.

Brnabic noted earlier in the day that Prime Minister of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti cares little about international agreements and resolutions on the settlement of the Kosovo issue. She stressed that Kurti interprets Serbia’s calls for peace and stability, for an open and fair dialogue, mutual respect and the implementation of the existing agreements between Belgrade and Pristina only as a threat.

Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for removing the barricades immediately and stressed that the European Union would not tolerate attacks on its EULEX mission in Kosovo.