Serbian president convenes emergency meeting of National Security Council

BELGRADE, December 11. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will hold an emergency meeting of the National Security Council at 19:00 local time (21:00) Moscow time over the aggravation of the situation in northern Kosovo, Serbia’s RTS television channel said on Sunday.

According to the television channel, the Serbian leaders decided to convene the National Security Council after Prime Minister of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti announced an operation to bring down barricade using all available means.

Earlier, Kurti demanded the Serbs remove barricades in northern Kosovo by Sunday evening. According to the Vecherne Novosti (Evening News) newspaper, after a meeting of Kosovo’s Security Council, Kurti reported to the Quinta nations (the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy) during an online meeting that he had demanded the Serbs remove barricades from motorways in the north of Kosovo and Metohija by Sunday evening. Otherwise, Kosovo’s police will be deployed, he warned.

Earlier, a former Serb policeman was detained at the Jarinje checkpoint. In response, the Serb population erected barricades in a highway in several settlements near the checkpoint and took to the streets in protest. KFOR and EULEX (European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo) patrols have been pulled to the barricades.