Belgrade to consider deploying 1,000 police in Kosovo and Metohija — official

BELGRADE, December 9. /TASS/. Belgrade will consider the re-deployment of around 1,000 Serbian police and security officers on the territory of the Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1244, a high-ranking Serbian government official has said.

"Belgrade will consider the return of around 1,000 law-enforcement personnel to the territory of Kosovo and Metohija, as envisaged by provision 4 of UN Security Council Resolution 1244. [Serbian] President Aleksandar Vucic has repeatedly said that pogroms must never happen again, but it appears to me that those in the West who were supposed to bring Pristina to its senses do not fully realize that," Director of the Serbian government’s Office for Kosovo Petar Petkovic told an emergency news conference on Thursday night.

According to earlier international agreements, Kosovo police forces are not allowed to enter the Serb-populated north of the province without obtaining prior permission from the governments of four Serbian municipalities.

On Thursday night, around 350 members of special police units from Kosovo have invaded the north of the Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija and entered the city of Kosovska Mitrovica.