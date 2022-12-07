Argentinean vice president sentenced to 6 years in jail in corruption case

BUENOS AIRES, December 7. /TASS/. The federal court of Buenos Aires found Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner guilty as part of a high-profile corruption case and sentenced her to six years in jail.

During the court session, broadcast live on YouTube on Tuesday, the judge ruled "to sentence Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner to six years in prison and disqualify her from holding a public office for life."

The court found Fernandez de Kirchner guilty of graft and of ‘illicit association.’ She will be immune from incarceration, however, as long as her vice-presidential immunity remains in place. Besides, the ruling will enter into force only after going through all stages of appeal.

In August, the country’s prosecutors requested the court to sentence de Kirchner, who was the country’s president from 2007 to 2015, to 12 years in jail on charges of corruption. The official dismissed all charges against her as politically motivated persecution.