Blasts heard in southern Ukraine’s Odessa Region — TV

KIEV, December 7. /TASS/. Blasts were heard in southern Ukraine’s Odessa Region on Tuesday night, the country’s state-run Freedom television reported.

According to Ukrainian media, explosions were also reported in the Sinelkovsky District of the Dnepropetrovsk Region.

An air raid alert was issued in Ukraine’s regions of Kiev and Cherkassy in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the country’s official air raid alert service.

No warning was issued for the Ukrainian capital itself.

Earlier, air raid alert was issued in Ukraine’s regions of Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Kirovograd, as well as in the Kiev-controlled areas of the Zaporozhye Region.

Shortly after midnight Moscow time, air raid sirens also sounded in the eastern Ukrainian Kharkov Region.

Ukrainian media reported on Tuesday that explosions rocked the city of Dnepr and its outskirts. Also, air raid warning was issued for Odessa and Nikolayev, but later lifted.

Vladimir Rogov, who heads the "We are Together with Russia" movement, said explosions were also heard in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye late on Tuesday.