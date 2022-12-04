Four people executed in Iran charged with spying for Israel - news agency

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Four people have been executed in Iran on the charges of espionage for Israeli intelligence, the Mehr news agency reported on Sunday citing the Islamic republic’s Supreme Court.

According to the court’s verdict, the four individuals accused of collaborating with Israel’s foreign intelligence were executed on Sunday morning. Three more people were sentenced to 5-10 years in prison for "committing crimes against the country’s security, abetting in kidnapping and storing weapons.".