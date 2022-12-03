Over 1,100 Ukrainian servicemen undergo training in EU — foreign policy chief

BRUSSELS, December 3. /TASS/. Over 1,100 Ukrainians are being trained in the European Union as part of the European Union Assistance Mission Ukraine (EUMAM), the EU foreign policy chief has said.

"Today, EUMAM has reached its full initial operational capability. 1,100 soldiers are already being trained," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice President Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter.

"The Mission will generate training offers to address Ukrainian needs and we are going to provide resources: 16 million euro for lethal equipment for training purposes," he said.

European leaders announced the launch of EUMAM Ukraine in November, planning to train 15,000 Ukrainian servicemen within 24 months. Some 106.7 million euro should be allocated for its needs.

According to the EU External Action Service, the mission will provide individual, collective and special training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and territorial defense units. EU training bases for the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be located on the territory of Germany and Poland. The possibility of engaging other states to the training of combat groups is being considered.