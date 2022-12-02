IAEA’s initial missions to Rovno and Khmelnitsky nuke plants to be held next week

VIENNA, December 2. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that the organization’s first missions to the Rovno and Khmelnitsky nuclear power plants will be held next week, according to a statement published on the agency’s website on Friday.

"The IAEA’s initial missions to the Rivne and Khmelnitsky plants will take place next week," the statement said.

On Tuesday, Grossi said that the agency would step up its presence at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

As reported earlier, the IAEA was planning to send its expert missions to the Rovno, Khmelnitsky and South Ukrainian nuclear power plants in the coming weeks per the request of the Ukrainian government.