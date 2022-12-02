New OSCE chairman to inherit ‘difficult legacy’ — Russian envoy

WARSAW, December 2. /TASS/. The future chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will have to "clean up a difficult legacy" for a long time, Russia’s Permanent Envoy to the organization Alexander Lukashevich said at the closing session of the 29th OSCE Ministerial Meeting in Poland’s Lodz on Friday.

"North Macedonia, which is taking the helm, will have to clean up a difficult legacy. We believe that Skopje will be guided by integrity, professionalism and determination to bolster the instruments of multilateral diplomacy," the envoy said.

"I would like to reiterate that the effectiveness of any international structure depends on its usefulness to its participants. This fully relates to the OSCE. Every state present here should view the organization as a useful tool to implement its interests while taking into account the interests of others. It is necessary to include this balance in the foundation of the OSCE’s further actions for the benefit of all the member states without exception," the diplomat added.

North Macedonia takes over the OSCE’s chairmanship from Poland on January 1, 2023.