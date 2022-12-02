Situation in Kosovo ‘at a boiling point,’ Serbian president warns

BELGRADE, December 2. /TASS/. The situation in Kosovo and Metohija "has reached a boiling point" with Serbs no longer willing to put up with Pristina’s terror, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said at a joint press conference with the European Union’s Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi on Friday.

Vucic listed all the actions that Pristina had taken since the beginning of the year, which he viewed as illegal, pointing out that it had eventually escalated the crisis in July. "More violations take place every week, so what can we expect next week? Serbs living south of the Ibar River are on the verge of pulling out of Kosovo’s government institutions, and Serbs living north of the Ibar are on the verge of barring Pristina’s representatives from entering the region’s northern areas. The situation in Kosovo and Metohija has boiled over and Serbs will no longer put up with [Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin] Kurti’s terror," Vucic stated.

On November 5, Kosovo and Metohija Serbs quitted all government institutions of unrecognized Kosovo following the Kosovo authorities’ decision to fine those failing to switch from Serbian car license plates to Kosovar ones starting on November 22. However, the policy of fines for Serbian license plates was dropped on November 23, after the US had exerted pressure on Kurti.