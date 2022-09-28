Ukrainian to be used on par with Russian in Kherson region — official

KHERSON, September 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian and Russian languages will be used equally in the Kherson Region, Sergey Eliseev, head of the regional government, told reporters on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian language will be used on a par with the Russian language in the Kherson region, no doubt," he said.

When asked about the status of the Crimean Tatar language, Eliseev said that he sees no problem with it, "if it is the will of the people of the Kherson region, the residents of the Kherson region".