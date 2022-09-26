Poland activates entry ban on Russians traveling by air and sea

WARSAW, September 26. /TASS/. An entry ban on Russian nationals traveling by air and sea went into effect in Poland on Monday.

Warsaw earlier banned Russians from entering the country by land.

On September 19, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski handed down instructions to tighten entry rules for Russians following agreements with the authorities of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, who had moved to ban entry to Russian Schengen visa holders traveling for tourism, cultural, sporting and business purposes.

Poland will not grant entry even to Russians who have Schengen visas issued by other countries. However, there are exemptions for dissidents, humanitarian cases, diplomatic missions, researchers and students from Polish educational institutions, and fishermen.

Poland stopped issuing tourist visas to Russian nationals several months ago. Only diplomats, truck drivers, family members of Polish and other EU citizens, as well as Polish Card holders and people traveling for humanitarian purposes are eligible to receive Polish visas.