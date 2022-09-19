DPR leader calls on his LPR counterpart to synchronize preparations for referendums

DONETSK, September 19. /TASS/. Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushinin said on Monday he called his counterpart in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, to suggest the two republics synchronize their efforts toward the organization of referendums on the accession to Russia.

"I think that certain things should be organized jointly and certain actions should be synchronized. I suggest the republics’ administrations and parliaments pool their efforts to elaborate the steps and the algorithm of actions to begin preparations for referendums," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel after the phone call with Pasechnik.

He said that the calls of the republic’s Public Chambers for the immediate organization of referendums on joining Russia reflect people’s aspirations. "Our actions should be synchronous," he stressed.

Earlier on Monday, the LPR and DPR Public Chambers called on the republic’s leaders, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, to hold referendums on the accession to Russia immediately.