SCO leaders declare support for continued global nuclear disarmament

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. The countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) stand for the further non-proliferation of nuclear weapons worldwide and the continuation of nuclear disarmament, according to the Samarkand Declaration adopted on Friday following the SCO summit.

"The [SCO] member states that are parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons stand for the strict observance of the treaty’s provisions, a comprehensive balanced promotion of all goals and principles enshrined therein, strengthening the global nuclear nonproliferation regime, continuing the nuclear disarmament process, and promoting mutually equal beneficial cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy," the document said.

The leaders of the SCO countries once again reiterated that any unilateral and unlimited build-up of global missile defense systems by individual countries or groups of states has a negative impact on international security and stability. The leaders noted that they considered attempts to ensure one’s own security at the expense of the security of other states unacceptable.

"[SCO] member states stand for responding to global and regional challenges and threats to security by political and diplomatic means on a multilateral basis, [they] will strengthen cooperation and actively promote the multilateral arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation process, including efforts within the Conference on Disarmament," the declaration stresses.

The leaders of the SCO countries also believe that the early entry into force of the Protocol on Security Assurances to the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia for all signatory states will make a significant contribution to regional security and strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

Fight against cybercrime

Members of the SCO will also continue to cooperate in the fight against cybercrime, SCO leaders said.

"The member states will boost cooperation between their prosecutor general’s offices based on national laws, ensuring interaction in law enforcement activities aimed at protecting human rights and countering modern challenges and threats coming from transnational crime, including the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes, corruption, the illicit trafficking of drugs and precursors, the smuggling of goods, terrorism, extremism, illegal migration, human trafficking, actions encroaching on the rights and freedoms of minors, environmental security and nature management," the document reads.

​