Hampering nuclear projects can harm sovereignty of EU states — Hungarian Foreign Minister

VIENNA, September 13. /TASS/. The imposition of any sanctions against Russia relating to its joint nuclear energy projects with the EU countries will harm the sovereignty of these countries themselves, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, said on Monday. He was speaking at the international congress on nuclear energy in Prague.

"Delaying or hampering nuclear investments can in effect harm the sovereignty of European states, of which energy security is a key element," Szijjarto said. His speech at the congress was broadcast in social networks.

"Hungary sees nuclear energy, and the upgrade of its nuclear plant in Paks, as key to its energy security, and the institutions slowing the works are harming its sovereignty," he said.

Szijjarto reaffirmed that Hungary would demand that the European Union respect its initial decision not to extend the nuclear energy sanctions imposed on Russia because of the events in Ukraine. Szijjarto also pointed out that, in general, these sanctions turned out to be much more painful for Europe than for Russia, and led to the "most severe energy crisis of its history" of the EU.

Szijjarto also stressed that "the European Green Deal cannot be implemented without nuclear energy."

"Nuclear energy is a safe, cheap and sustainable way to produce energy," he said.

Szijjarto also recalled that the construction project of the second stage of the Paks nuclear power plant is being carried out in cooperation with Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom in compliance with the highest standards in the field of safety and environmental protection.