China sympathetic towards Russia’s protection of its interests in Ukraine — speaker

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. China fully comprehends all of the measures taken by Russia to protect its interests in Ukraine and provides support, said Li Zhanshu, chairman of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, at a Friday meeting with the heads of factions of Russia’s State Duma (the lower house of parliament).

"As for the issues of Russia’s vital interest, we also always provide our support and our understanding. For example, on Ukraine," Li Zhanshu mentioned.

"We see how the United States and its NATO allies build up their presence along Russia’s perimeter and seriously jeopardize [Russian] national security and the security of Russians’ lives. We are completely sympathetic towards all the measures taken by Russia to defend those key interests and we provide our assistance," the Chinese parliament speaker said.

Li Zhanshu stated that Russia was pushed into an irresolvable dilemma over Ukraine.

"And in this situation, Russia made an important choice, decisively fighting back," he stressed.

In addition, the top Chinese lawmaker thanked Moscow for its support on the Taiwan issue.

"We are deeply thankful to President [Vladimir] Putin and other high-ranking officials for their clear-cut support for China’s position," he noted.