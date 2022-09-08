{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Queen Elizabeth II, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral this afternoon
Queen Elizabeth II AP Photo/Ben Stansall
Queen Elizabeth II
© AP Photo/Ben Stansall

LONDON, September 8. /TASS/. Queen Elizabeth II, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place in accordance with plans codenamed Operation London Bridge, which have been prepared beforehand. The death of Her Majesty was communicated to Prime Minister Liz Truss by the Queen’s private secretary who supposedly said the phrase, "London Bridge is down."

Early years

Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926 in London into the family of the Duke and Duchess of York. She was the elder of their two daughters. A representative of the Windsor dynasty, she was baptized at Buckingham Palace as Elizabeth-Alexandra-Mary (in honor of her mother, great-grandmother and grandmother). After her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated in 1936 to marry twice-divorced Wallis Simpson, a citizen of the US, her parents became King George VI and Queen Consort, and Princess Elizabeth, the heir apparent to the throne.

Princess Elizabeth was educated at home, mostly in the field of humanities. She studied French and took lessons in constitutional history and law from the rector of Eton College.

In 1944, she temporarily performed the duties of the British monarch, when her father was out of the country.

In 1945, before the end of World War II, for several months, Elizabeth served a military and labor service as a military truck driver and mechanic in the Auxiliary Territorial Service. After passing a vehicle driving test, she was awarded the honorary title of junior commander.

In 1934, Elizabeth met the son of Greek Prince Andrew - Philip. In February 1947, Philip accepted British citizenship, renounced his former titles, was converted from Orthodoxy to Anglicanism, and also took the surname Mountbatten. On the day of the wedding (November 20, 1947), King George VI, Princess Elizabeth's father, granted him the title of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen and Prince Philip had four children:

 

- Charles, Prince of Wales (1948) - heir apparent

- Princess Anne (1950);

- Prince Andrew, Duke of York (1960);

- Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex (1964).

 

On April 9, 2021, the Queen's husband passed away at the age of 99. Their marriage lasted 73 years (Elizabeth II stayed married longer than any of the current monarchs).

Accession to the throne

After the death of King George VI on February 6, 1952, Elizabeth succeeded to the throne. Since that day, she has been the British Queen and the head of the Commonwealth (an association of 56 states, including Great Britain; in 15 of them, Elizabeth II is the formal head of state).

She was crowned on June 2, 1953. The ceremony at Westminster Abbey gathered seven thousand guests. The coronation was the first nationwide event to be telecast live. Also, it was one of the first color broadcasts. According to some experts, it was watched by 27 million people in Britain and another 100 million around the world. Eleven million Britons listened to the radio report. During the ceremony, the beginning of a "new Elizabethan era" were proclaimed.

Her Majesty’s 15 Prime Ministers

For the most part, the Queen performed representative functions, although she had a number of important powers. But, since Great Britain is a constitutional monarchy, she exercised them only after consultations with the prime minister or advisers. All acts emanating from the monarch are valid only with the prime minister’s signature. On the other hand, all laws passed by Parliament come into force only after they are signed by the Queen. According to official sources, Elizabeth II has never exercised her veto power (the last British monarch to veto a law was Queen Anne in 1708).

Formally, Elizabeth II led the country's judicial system and the Privy Council (an advisory body), was the supreme commander of the armed forces and the secular head of the Anglican Church. She appointed prime ministers (as a rule, this post automatically goes to the leader of the party that wins the general election).

In all, the reign of Elizabeth II saw 15 prime ministers - from Winston Churchill (1940-1945 and 1951-1955) to Liz Truss (since September 6).

Until recently the Queen had held weekly meetings with prime ministers. She accepted Boris Johnson's resignation on Tuesday and confirmed Truss as his successor. The content of their conversations was always confidential. Traditionally, the British monarch is not involved in politics and never makes statements on current affairs.

At the prime minister’s request, Elizabeth could dissolve parliament and call early elections. She also opened the annual sessions of Parliament. On that day, Elizabeth II delivered a speech from the throne, in which she outlined the main legislative initiatives the Cabinet of Ministers was scheduled to implement during the upcoming parliamentary year. The speech is written by members of the Cabinet and approved by the prime minister. Elizabeth II made her first speech from the throne on November 4, 1952, before her coronation. Since then, she has missed only three ceremonies - in 1959 and 1963 (both times she was expecting the birth of a child), as well as in 2022 due to what was often described as "episodic mobility issues." Her last speech from the throne was on May 11, 2021.

Starting from 1952, Elizabeth II delivered a Christmas address to the nation (George V laid the tradition). The queen prepared this speech without any help from her prime ministers. Usually, it reflected her personal experiences. On several occasions, Elizabeth II addressed the nation for other reasons: in 1991 during the Gulf War; in 1997 before the funeral of Princess Diana; in 2002 after the death of the Queen Mother; in 2012 after the celebration of the 60th anniversary of her accession to the throne; and in 2020 during the novel coronavirus pandemic, and in connection with the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

The Queen took part in various events, including title and award ceremonies and visits to the charities and research organizations and foundations (approximately 600) that were under her patronage.

In January 2006, Elizabeth II delegated part of her powers to the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, and at the end of 2016, she put patronage over 25 organizations in the hands of other members of the royal family.

Visits

During her reign, the Queen paid over 300 visits to more than 130 countries of the world (the first one, to Norway, was in June 1955).

On October 17-20, 1994, Elizabeth II, accompanied by her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, was in Russia on a state visit at the invitation of Russian President Boris Yeltsin (she traveled to Moscow and St. Petersburg). It was the first visit by a British monarch to our country in post-revolutionary history.

One of the most important foreign policy events was her visit to Ireland in May 2011. A British monarch visited that country for the first time since its independence from Great Britain in 1937 (for centuries, conflicts repeatedly flared up between Great Britain and Ireland, which fought for its sovereignty; casualties were heavy).

The Queen twice spoke at UN General Assembly sessions: in October 1957 and in July 2010. In her first speech, Elizabeth II expressed the hope that the future of the UN, which at that time had existed for only 12 years, "will be determined… by the strength of its people’s devotion to the pursuit of … great ideals" expressed in its Charter. And the other address was devoted to issues such as the fight against terrorism and climate change. She also stated that "In my lifetime, the United Nations has moved from being a high-minded aspiration to being a real force for common good."

Monarchy reformed

Under Elizabeth II, several important decisions were made to democratize the British monarchy. In 1962, for the first time, the Buckingham Palace Gallery was opened to public visits. Works of art belonging to the royal family are on display there. Subsequently, several more halls were opened.

In the 1990s a group of special officials was formed, their task being to work on the image of the royal family and conduct opinion polls with the aim to find out popular attitude towards the monarchy. Etiquette requirements have changed, after which the bans on turning one’s back on the Queen and being the first to extend a hand were not so strictly enforced.

In 1997, the royal family’s official website was launched (it would be subsequently updated several times). In 2007, an account was created on the YouTube video hosting, in 2009 - on the social network Twitter, and in 2013 - on the Instagram network. Elizabeth II published her first message on the Twitter page in 2014, and in 2019 she uploaded her first post on Instagram.

In December 2012, Elizabeth II signed a decree saying all children of her grandson William (the elder son of the heir to the throne Charles) are princes and princesses. Previously, only the son of the heir to the throne was granted the title of a prince.

The most significant reform concerned changes to the order of succession to the throne. In April 2013, the Queen signed a new law that established equal rights to the succession to the throne for representatives of the royal family of both sexes according to seniority (previously, male heirs enjoyed priority). In addition, the law allowed monarchs to marry Catholics, but the requirement that the monarch shall belong to the Church of England remained in force.

Queen the record-holder

Among the women who happened to reign, Elizabeth II stayed on the throne longer than anybody else in world history. On February 6, she marked her 70th year on the throne, which was a record for all British monarchs. Before, Queen Victoria’s rule was the longest - it lasted 63 years, 7 months and 2 days.

However, among the European monarchs, the achievement of Louis XIV (1638-1715) remains unrivaled: he ruled France for 72 years and 110 days. The confirmed longest-ever reign record belongs to Sobhuza II, the King of Swaziland (now Eswatini), who was proclaimed supreme chief at the age of four months and ruled for 82 years and 254 days.

For the British, the monarchy is a symbol of national unity, reliability and stability, and they treated Elizabeth II with respect and love.

In 2012, when she celebrated her 60th anniversary on the throne, the Queen received over 120,000 congratulations.

In December of the same year, she became Person of the Year according to the London daily The Times. In March 2021, according to surveys by the British pollster YouGov, the Queen's approval rating was as high as 80%.

UK premier urges the nation to come together in support of new king
Liz Truss described Elizabeth II as "the very spirit of Great Britain - and that spirit will endure"
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more