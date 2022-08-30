Berlin rules out sending EU troops to Ukraine

PRAGUE, August 30. /TASS/. The German government rules out the possibility of sending EU military personnel to Ukraine, Siemtje Moeller, the State Secretary at the German Defense Ministry, said on Tuesday after arriving at an informal meeting of EU defense and foreign ministers.

"From our point of view, this is out of the question," she told journalists.

The official noted that a "long-term prospective support" for Ukraine and the coordination in the training of its servicemen would be discussed during the meeting. "If Russia is planning for a long war, we also should be ready for that as well," she asserted, reiterating that Germany had been instructing Ukrainian soldiers for four months already, training them to use artillery and air defense systems.

"Clearly, coordination measures need to be strengthened in training and supporting [Ukraine] on the whole," she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics. He made it clear that Moscow's plans did not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories, and that the goals were the demilitarization and denazification of the country. In response to Russia's decision, the US and its allies began to impose numerous and large-scale sanctions against Russia, while supplying Kiev with weapons and military equipment amounting to tens of billions of dollars to date.