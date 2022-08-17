Zaporozhye authorities invite UN chief to visit Energodar before meeting with Zelensky

MELITOPOL, 17 August. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye regional authorities invited UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to visit Energodar before his meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky so that the UN chief could see for himself the city shelled by the Ukrainian armed forces, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the region's military-civilian administration, said on Wednesday.

The UN Secretary-General will visit Lvov on Thursday for a trilateral meeting with the presidents of Ukraine and Turkey. In addition, Guterres will visit Odessa and a sea port on August 19.

"Frankly, I do not quite understand Guterres' behavior, why doesn’t he come, for example, to Kherson or Melitopol, or even Energodar, and see how these cities are being shelled by Zelensky’s militants, see nuclear terrorism in action and draw conclusions, and then meet with Zelensky and ask him questions, why this is happening," Rogov told TASS.

Rogov clarified that "the choice of cities shows that external players who want to take a bite out of Ukraine are placing a big bet on Lvov". "It is not for nothing that the Western media, and precisely the Western media for Western readers, not for [readers], conditionally, of post-Ukrainian space - is ratcheting up the issue about the need to make Lvov an open city, a porto franco (free port - TASS). This clearly shows that they have plans for Lvov, meaning, to give it to a conditional Poland, which will represent the interests of the consolidated West," Rogov concluded.

Rogov believes that Lvov is today "a picture of Ukraine that they want to keep for themselves, or rather - to build." "Their visit to Lvov once again confirms that this is the city they see as the capital, because the UN Secretary General is not visiting Kiev, but Lvov, and the meeting there with the head of state shows that even the UN is well aware that a new formation is being shaped in the post-Ukrainian space - the Ukrainian state of Ivano-Frankovsk and Lvov, so they are heading to Lvov," the official specified.

As for Odessa, Rogov noted that the choice was deliberate, since the city is strategically important in terms of controlling the Black Sea basin and having an outlet for "the remnants of the post-Ukrainian space, controlled by the West, to the Black Sea." "Odessa is what the British demanded Zelensky keep under their control in any case, because otherwise, if Odessa is lost, the Three Seas strategy, which was voiced directly by the West, is forfeited. To recount that’s the Baltic Sea, the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. Here lies an alliance of states hostile to Russia, which has access to these three seas," he pointed out. He believes that Western politicians cannot understand "that sooner or later Kiev will be liberated from the Zelensky regime".