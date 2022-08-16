12 civilians wounded in DPR during day in shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, August 16. /TASS/. Twelve civilians were wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops during the day, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Tuesday.

"Twelve people were wounded on August 16, 2022," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Apart from that, according to the mission, a boarding school and several dwelling houses were damaged in Donetsk. Ukrainian troops used heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems.