Pristina to continue its actions until it takes over northern Kosovo, says President Vucic

BELGRADE, August 13. /TASS/. The unrecognized Kosovo will continue its aggressive actions until it seizes the Serb-populated north of the autonomous province, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in an interview with Prva TV on Friday.

"Pristina will continue its actions and will not rest until it seizes the north of Kosovo. This is the only thing they care about, because they think they have finished everything else. I have already said that you can do anything by force, but we will not allow you to smash and kill our people. You can try by force, only we will respond to you!", Vucic stated.

Vucic stressed that Belgrade "is ready to keep the peace almost at any cost". When asked to explain what this means, Vucic said that Belgrade would try to keep the peace until the end, "until they start killing" representatives of the Serbian people.

The situation in Kosovo and Metohija deteriorated dramatically on the evening of July 31 after Kosovo’s police had closed the checkpoint at the border with Serbia, intending to impose a ban on Serbian documents as of August 1. In response, Serbs in the north of Kosovo took to the streets and blocked key highways. Police and the Kosovo Force (KFOR), a NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo, were pulled to the bridge across the Ibar River, which links Kosovska Mitrovica’s northern and southern parts.

International efforts resulted in Pristina's decision to postpone the procedure for issuing the ban on the Serbian documents until September 1.