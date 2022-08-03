US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in South Korea

SEOUL, August 3. /TASS/. US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in South Korea, landing at the US military air base Osan, the Flightradar service, which tracks flights in real time, reported on Wednesday.

According to South Korean media, Pelosi will arrive at a hotel around 11 p.m. local time (5 p.m. Moscow time), where she will spend the night. She is scheduled to meet with Kim Jin-pyo, chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, on Thursday morning (local time).