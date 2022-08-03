China sanctions two funds in Taiwan for supporting separatism, say authorities

BEIJING, August 3. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities have imposed sanctions against two funds in Taiwan for support of Taiwan-based separatists and slander of China, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Ma Xiaoguang said in a statement on Wednesday.

The issue is about the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy and the International Cooperation and Development Fund, according to the official. "Those organizations are related to separatist elements in Taiwan, <…> they have cast aspersions on our country and attempted to influence the international community for violating the One-China Principle," the statement said.

The Chinese government has banned cooperation between organizations, companies and individuals of mainland China with those funds, according to an official report. Moreover, several companies involved in energy, medical, satellite and network technology activities have been sanctioned by Beijing. Those commercial organizations provided funds to two entities mentioned, according to the report.

Representatives of the management and authorized persons of companies that financed those two funds can no longer visit the continental part of China and cooperate with Chinese enterprises, Ma Xiaoguang noted.