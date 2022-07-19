Tehran summit can help re-assess Syrian settlement process, Erdogan says

TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. The Astana troika summit in Tehran can help re-assess the Syrian settlement process, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"The summit can help re-assess and revitalize the Astana process. We will discuss this issue with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Iranian President Ebrahim] Raisi and discuss the latest events in Syria," Erdogan told a press conference after a meeting of the Turkey-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council held in the Iranian capital.

The heads of the guarantor states of the Syrian peace settlement will hold their summit in Tehran on July 19. The summit with bring together Presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey Vladimir Putin, Ebrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday, the sides will adopt a joint statement, following the results of the talks. The troika has held negotiations regularly over the past five years. Its summit in July 2020 was held via a video conference due to the deterioration of the epidemiological situation.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran came up as guarantors of the Syrian peace process at talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana in January 2017, which were called the Astana process. Even though Astana was renamed into Nur-Sultan in 2019, the Astana negotiating format kept its name.