KUPYANSK, July 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities will never again control the liberated territories of the Kharkov region, Head of the Kharkov region's interim civil administration Vitaly Ganchev said in an interview with TASS, noting that the region is counting on comprehensive assistance from Russia.

"We will be provided with comprehensive assistance. That is, Ukraine is not returning here," Ganchev said. "And every time I’m asked me whether the Ukrainian authorities will return, I <...> tell everyone that no, none of those Nazis will return here, we will build a normal life," he added.

Earlier, Ganchev noted that around 20% of the territory of the Kharkov region was liberated. According to him, the situation in the liberated areas remains tense. Many settlements are being shelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.