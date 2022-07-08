Number of houses condemned after Ukrainian strike on west Russia rises to 11

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. A total of 11 out of 70 dwellings damaged when Ukraine shelled the Western Russian city of Belgorod on July 3 are condemned and will be demolished, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has said.

"We now understand that out of the 70 dwellings, 11 will have to be demolished," Gladkov wrote on his page in Russian social network VKontakte.

A shelling attack, carried out by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Western Russian city of Belgorod on July 3, damaged 70 private houses and 492 apartments in 31 apartment buildings. Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has ordered that all reconstruction works to be completed by August 1.