31 civilians wounded in DPR in shelling by Ukrainian troops during day

DONETSK, July 4. /TASS/. Thirty-one civilians were wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in shelling by Ukrainian troops during the day, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Monday.

"According to updated reports, the overall number of casualties among civilians as a result of attacks by Ukrainian troops on July 4, 2022 stands at 34 (three killed and 31 wounded)," it said.

The DPR territorial defense headquarters said earlier that three civilians were killed and 27 were wounded in the DPR during the day.