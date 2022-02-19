UK Foreign Office blames Russia for cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks

LONDON, February 19. /TASS/. UK Foreign Office claims that Russia is involved in recent cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks and Defense Ministry networks.

"The UK Government judges that the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) were involved in this week’s distributed denial of service attacks against the financial sector in Ukraine," the Foreign Office said in its statement.

Earlier on Friday, US Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Ann Neuberger made a similar claim.

On February 15, Ukrainian informational security center announced DDoS attacks on websites of Defense Ministry, armed forces and state-owned Privatbank and Oschadbank. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia has nothing to do with cyberattacks in Ukraine.