Borrell condemns shelling of Kiev-controlled territory, ignores attack on DPR, LPR

BRUSSELS, February 18. /TASS/. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell strongly condemned the shelling of a kindergarten on the Kiev-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine, but ignored the intensified shelling of the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR).

In a statement, released by the EU External Action Service (EEAS), Borrell lauded Ukraine’s "continued restraint."

"The European Union strongly condemns the reported shelling of a kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska. Such indiscriminate shelling of civilian infrastructures is totally unacceptable and represents a clear violation of the ceasefire and the Minsk agreements," the statement says.

However, the document makes no mention of intensified shelling targeting residential areas in DPR and LPR. Besides, EEAS did not respond to a TASS request for a comment on the subject.

"The European Union calls for an immediate end to the ongoing escalation of violence and commends Ukraine for its continued restraint," Borrell’s statement says.

Earlier, spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Filiponenko strongly rejected reports of shelling a kindergarten in Stanitsa Luganskaya.

The document also says that members of the European Union "stand united in our unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders." The European Union fully supports the work of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission and calls for its unrestrained access to the conflict zone, it says.