Beijing 2022 organizers report zero infections within ‘bubble’ at Winter Games

BEIJING, February 9. /TASS/. The 2022 Beijing Games Local Organizing Committee has registered no coronavirus infection cases passed on from one person to another within the so-called ‘bubble,’ Huang Chun, the director of Beijing organizers' pandemic prevention and control office, said on Wednesday.

"So far, almost all positive cases were infected before their arrival in China or during the incubation period inside the closed loop," Huang said adding that the "current countermeasures are effective and the overall risk is under control."

The organizers said in its statement, posted on Wednesday: "From 00:00 to 23:59, 8 February, 2022, 205 Olympic-related arrivals entered China at the airport, including 128 athletes and team officials and 77 other stakeholders."

"They took the airport PCR tests. After confirmatory tests, three confirmed positive cases had been notified, one of them is from athletes and team officials, and two of them are from other stakeholders," the statement reads. "In the closed loop during the same time, 70,707 PCR tests had been taken, 6,639 by athletes and team officials and 64,068 by other stakeholders."

"After confirmatory tests, two confirmed positive cases had been notified, and all of them are from athletes and team officials. All Olympic-related personnel who entered China and Games staffs implement closed-loop management. They are completely separated from the outside society," the statement from the organizers added.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).