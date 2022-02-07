Ukrainian military specifying Donbass offensive targets — LPR militia

LUGANSK, February 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces continue their preparations for an offensive in Donbass and are specifying maps and attack targets, spokesman for the people's militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) Anton Mikuzhis said on Monday.

"We continue receiving information that Ukrainian armed formations are holding preparations for an offensive. At the forward positions of the 2nd battalion of the 79th air assault brigade near the settlement of Schastye, a team of unmanned aerial vehicles from a reconnaissance company of a large formation has been spotted. Work continues at the brigade's headquarters under the direction of the commission of the JFO staff [the Joint Forces Operation, Kiev's military operation in Donbass] to specify maps and targets for destruction by firepower," he said.

The Ukrainian military command is also reconnoitering terrain under the direction of the commander of the 30th mechanized brigade. Another Ukrainian brigade is servicing military hardware and preparing it for combat employment and also carrying out "measures to double the ammunition stock of Korsar anti-tank missiles," Mikuzhis added.

Meanwhile, corruption cases have been seen among the Ukrainian military. In particular, "the commanders are collecting funds in the amount of 3,000 hryvnias [about 8,000 rubles] per combatant's certificate," which can be obtained without actually participating in combat operations, the LPR people's militia spokesman said.

The press office of the LPR people's militia reported earlier on Monday that the Ukrainian army had deployed two BTR-60 armored personnel carriers in a residential area of the community of Zolotoye.

The Contact Group on settling the situation in eastern Ukraine introduced additional measures that have been in effect since July 27, 2020, to control the ceasefire in Donbass.

Under the agreement, the conflicting parties in Donbass are prohibited from opening fire, carrying out offensive, reconnaissance, and subversive operations, using any types of aircraft or deploying heavy weapons in populated localities. Only the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) Special Monitoring Commission in Ukraine can use drones in its activities to control the ceasefire observance.

One of the key provisions is the use of disciplinary measures for ceasefire violations. Furthermore, any retaliatory fire in the event of an offensive is allowed only after a commander's direct order.

Tension has escalated in Donbass since January 9, with the Ukrainian military conducting bombardments along the entire engagement line.