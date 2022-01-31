Belarusian-Russian drills pose no threat to neighboring countries - Belarusian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, January 31. /TASS/. The Belarusian-Russian joint drills scheduled to be held in February pose no threat to neighboring countries, Belarusian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov said on Monday.

According to the Belarusian diplomat, the Union Resolve 2022 joint Belarusian-Russian drills will be held from February 10 to 20.

"We note that such variants of the use of the regional group of troops for the purposes of ensuring military security of the Union State are drilled by us, the two countries, regularly during joint drills and always have a defensive nature and pose no threat either to European partners or neighboring states," he said.