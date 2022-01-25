UAE praises Russia’s support following recent Houthi attacks — foreign ministry

CAIRO, January 25. /TASS/. United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has praised Russia’s support following recent Houthi attacks at civilian facilities in the UAE, the UAE foreign ministry said on Tuesday, commenting on Al Nahyan’s telephone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has praised Russia’s supportive stance for the UAE, during the last session of the UN Security Council, on the terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia on civil facilities in the UAE," it said. "During Sheikh Abdullah’s call to Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, he hailed the strong strategic partnership and friendship relations between the UAE and Russia, and the two friendly countries' keenness to further develop them across various fields.

The Russian foreign ministry reported on Monday that the two top diplomats "discussed the current situation in and around Yemen in light of the continuing attacks by the Ansar Allah Houthi movement at civilian facilities in the United Arab Emirates."

The UAE defense ministry said in the small hours on Monday that two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthi at Abu Dhabi had been intercepted and downed. On January 17, the Houthis staged an attack with the use of drones and ballistic missiles at the infrastructure of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and a construction site near the capital city’s international airport. Four people were killed and five wounded in the following fire at an ADNOC facility.