North Korean missiles flew 380 km at 42-km altitude, South Korean top brass confirms

SEOUL, January 17. /TASS/. The missiles that North Korea fired on Monday flew about 380 kilometers at an altitude of 42 kilometers, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

According to the statement, the missiles were launched from the area of the Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang at 08:50 and 08:54 am local time.

"Intelligence agencies in South Korea and the United States are conducting a thorough analysis of the launches," the statement reads. According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, the country’s troops "have been put on high alert, keeping a close eye on activities in North Korea."

A meeting of the South Korean presidential administration’s Office of National Security convened soon after the missile launches. Its participants expressed regret "over North Korea’s activities that destabilize the situation on the Korean Peninsula."

North Korea has conducted four missile launches since the start of 2022. The previous one occurred on January 14, when the North Korean military fired two railway-borne tactical guided missiles.