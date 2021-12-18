Global situation provides for stronger relations between Russia and China, says diplomat

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The current situation in the world is providing for strengthening of relations between Moscow and Beijing, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with Newsweek magazine.

Asked whether a situation on the border with Ukraine was on the agenda of the Russian-Chinese relations and whether a similar scenario was possible to the one in 2008, when a military conflict erupted in Georgia during the Summer Olympics in China, Antonov said: "… any analogy of Russia and China coordination with regard to Ukraine is nonsense."

"Although speaking more broadly, there is no doubt that the current situation in the world fosters further strengthening of the strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing," the Russian diplomat stated. "But unlike the U.S. and its NATO allies we have no geopolitical plans and aims against any sovereign country."

"Russia's foreign policy is aimed at creating a stable and sustainable system of international relations based on international law and principles of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs of states," the Russian ambassador to the United States said.

Lately, in the West and Ukraine, the claims of an alleged possible Russian "invasion" into Ukrainian territory are being touted increasingly more often. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded such information as an empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia does not represent a threat to anyone.

That said, he didn’t exclude the possibility of provocations being whipped up in order to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the problem in southeastern Ukraine through the use of force would have the most serious consequences.