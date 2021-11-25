Poland fears flow of Afghan migrants to Belarus, says prime minister

WARSAW, November 25. /TASS/. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed the fear that migrants from Afghanistan would soon start arriving in Belarus during a joint press conference with Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday.

According to the prime minister, the flights of migrants from the Middle East countries to Belarus have stopped. "Today it is a closed path," he said. "However, we are afraid that the next step will be inviting migrants, refugees from Afghanistan," Morawiecki noted.

The Polish prime minister stated that "this probably would be one of the next moves on the chessboard" allegedly planned by the Russian and Belarusian authorities.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin castigated the accusations against Russia about alleged meddling in the situation with migrants on the EU-Belarusian border as attempts to pass the buck. According to the head of state, Russia has nothing to do with this issue, and the Western countries are looking for someone to blame in order to evade their responsibility for the events.

The migrant crisis on the border of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, where migrants have rushed since the beginning of the year, sharply escalated on November 8. Several thousand people came from the Belarusian side to the Polish border and did not leave the border zone. Some of them tried to enter Poland by breaking the barbed wire fence. The EU countries accuse Minsk of deliberately escalating the crisis and call for the imposition of sanctions. Meanwhile, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Western countries themselves were to blame for this situation, because of their actions people were fleeing the war.