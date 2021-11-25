Polish leader suggests NATO expanding military presence on its eastern flank

BRUSSELS, November 25. / TASS /. Polish President Andrzej Duda has offered NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to expand the alliance's military presence on the eastern flank amid the recent developments in Ukraine.

"I offered the Secretary General to enhance the preparedness of NATO forces in this part of Europe, on the eastern flank," the head of state noted and, in particular, suggested to "consider expanding the military presence there." Among the necessary measures, Duda also mentioned "strengthening strategic observation," including the Air Policing mission.

According to Duda, this move is necessary to "show all possible aggressors" that NATO is ready "not only for defense but also for protecting its allies, including Ukraine."

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was observing an information campaign carried out by the West and aimed at presenting Moscow as a threat to the peace process in Ukraine. Peskov did not rule out that this campaign sought to disguise "Kiev’s aggressive intentions."

Russia’s Permanent Representatives to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stated that no tension on the Russian-Ukrainian border had been reported, Russian troops remained on their territory. In turn, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service noted that, according to the latest data, the US Department of State brought to its partners misleading information about the alleged concentration of Russian forces aimed for a military invasion of Ukraine.