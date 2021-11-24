Scores of IS fighters surrender to Taliban in eastern Afghanistan, agency reports

TEHRAN, November 24. /TASS/. At least 80 Islamic State militants (IS, outlawed in Russia) surrendered to the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province, located in the country’s east, the Pazhvok agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the agency, the surrender of the terrorists became possible through the mediation of tribal elders. No further details have been provided.

Over the past three months, several blasts, armed attacks and shootings have occurred in a number of provinces of Afghanistan, including the capital. Both the Taliban and local residents turned out to be victims of this violence. The militants of the Islamic State - Khorasan Province, which is an offshoot of the Islamic State extremist organization (outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for some of these attacks.