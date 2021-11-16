Yerevan urges Russia, CSTO, Minsk Group to take measures for Azerbaijan’s pullout

YEREVAN, November 16. /TASS/. Armenia is urging the international community and its partners - Russia, the CSTO and the OSCE Minsk Group’s member-countries - to react to the latest actions by the Azerbaijani side, which seriously endanger regional peace and security, and to take active measures for the Azerbaijani forces’ pullout from its territory, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Azerbaijani forces today attacked Armenia’s borders and intruded into the country’s sovereign territory. We are calling upon the international community and our international partners - Russia, the CSTO and the OSCE Minsk Group’s co-chairs to make a clear response to actions by the Azerbaijani side that seriously endanger security, and to take active steps for the pullout of Azerbaijani forces from the sovereign territory," the statement reads. "Azerbaijan’s offensive operations have resulted in the loss of human life."

The Armenian Foreign Ministry stresses that "Azerbaijan violates the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, because it attacks Armenia from territories that were transferred to the Azerbaijani side as a result of the implementation of that statement."

"The Republic of Armenia in accordance with the UN Charter, has the right to employ all means to repel the use of force against its territorial integrity and sovereignty," the statement reads.

In November, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and border districts of the Syunik Region of Armenia worsened sharply. Both countries say there have been armed incidents, some resulting in casualties. On November 13, Yerevan and Baku accused each other of bombardments of each other’s military positions. Tensions have emerged along certain sections of the inter-state road connecting Armenia with Iran that were taken over by Baku under the November 9, 2020 statement by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, and where a Russian border guard post was placed there to ensure the free movement of people and vehicles.