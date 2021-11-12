Warsaw says closure of border crossing point warning signal for Belarus

WARSAW, November 12. /TASS/. The closure of the Kuznica border crossing point serves as a warning signal for Belarus, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz reported on Friday in an interview with Polish radio.

According to him, the shutdown of the border crossing point in Kuznica is "a warning sign." "The closure was necessary for security reasons," Przydacz stated, recalling that the majority of migrants amassed in close proximity to this location. "I think that analysts in Minsk, and representatives of economic and diplomatic departments understand this situation," he noted.

"We have several other border crossing points. Warsaw is not interested in the border situation escalating any further. On the contrary, we believe that it has to be settled as soon as possible," he noted, reiterating Poland’s stance that Minsk is deliberately transporting migrants to the border to destabilize the situation.

"One border crossing point has been closed. If the other side doesn’t wake up, it is likely that we will proceed further," Przydacz cautioned.

On the morning of November 9, the Polish Border Guard closed the border-crossing point in Kuznica where several hundred illegal migrants amassed and put up a tent camp. This official decision increased the burden on other border points.