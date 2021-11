NEW YORK, November 11. /TASS/. Russian citizen Alexander Zhukov, who has been found guilty of online fraud in the US, has been sentenced to ten years in prison and the repayment of over $3.8 mln, according to a statement posted on the website of the US Department of Justice on Wednesday.

The sentence was announced on Wednesday in a Brooklyn court. The penalty was imposed on four counts, including fraud using electronic means and money laundering.