China’s Xi calls for global cooperation on vaccines at G20 summit

BEIJING, October 30. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping in his address to the G20 summit via video link on Saturday called for global cooperation in COVID-19 vaccination efforts, including mutual recognition of vaccines, Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi Jinping "proposed a six-point Global Vaccine Cooperation Action Initiative," the agency reported.

"First, we need to strengthen vaccine R&D cooperation and support vaccine companies in conducting joint R&D and production with developing countries," the Chinese president said cited by Xinhua as saying.

He added that "second, we need to uphold equity and justice, and provide more vaccines to developing countries to meet the global vaccination target for 2022 as set by the WHO."

As the third step, Xi Jinping suggested that the World Trade Organization (WTO) should get support "in making an early decision on waiving intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines, and encourage vaccine companies to transfer technology to developing countries."

Fourth, it is necessary to enhance cross-border trade cooperation "to ensure smooth trade in vaccines and related raw and auxiliary materials," he said.

"Fifth, we need to treat different vaccines equally and advance mutual recognition of vaccines in accordance with the WHO's Emergency Use Listing," the Chinese president said.

"Sixth, we need to provide financial support for global vaccine cooperation, especially for developing countries to access vaccines," he concluded.